First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes $1.90 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,289 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 158.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $209.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.79 and a 52-week high of $216.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 79.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.50, for a total value of $770,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.16, for a total transaction of $1,086,943.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,277 shares of company stock worth $65,648,052 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $186.60 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Intuit to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.82.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

