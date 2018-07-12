First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 705 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 80,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,645,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TE Connectivity opened at $91.24 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.45.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.