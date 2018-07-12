First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (MO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 30,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group opened at $58.69 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $109.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.92% and a net margin of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

In related news, Director Mark Newman bought 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.19 per share, for a total transaction of $300,335.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,376.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $66.13) on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

