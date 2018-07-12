First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.08 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $117,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 88.8% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $130,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15,135.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 132,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 131,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works opened at $141.61 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.07 and a twelve month high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

