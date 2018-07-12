Financial Survey: DRDGOLD (DRD) and McEwen Mining (MUX)

DRDGOLD (NYSE: DRD) and McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DRDGOLD and McEwen Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD 0 0 0 0 N/A McEwen Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00

McEwen Mining has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Given McEwen Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than DRDGOLD.

Dividends

DRDGOLD pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. McEwen Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. McEwen Mining pays out -33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DRDGOLD has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. DRDGOLD is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.2% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DRDGOLD and McEwen Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD $172.22 million N/A $1.00 million N/A N/A McEwen Mining $67.72 million 11.16 -$10.63 million ($0.03) -74.67

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than McEwen Mining.

Risk & Volatility

DRDGOLD has a beta of -1.84, meaning that its stock price is 284% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McEwen Mining has a beta of -1.36, meaning that its stock price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DRDGOLD and McEwen Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A McEwen Mining -13.62% -2.16% -1.92%

Summary

DRDGOLD beats McEwen Mining on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and the Black Fox Complex, Buffalo Ankerite, Fuller, Davidson Tisdale, and Black Fox North properties in Canada. It also owns a 61.01% interest in the Paymaster property in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. Further, it owns interests in other exploration properties located in the United States; and in the province of San Juan, Argentina, as well as in Mexico. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.