Financial Analysis: Yirendai (YRD) & Walker & Dunlop (WD)

Yirendai (NYSE: YRD) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Yirendai and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yirendai 21.93% 51.90% 22.44% Walker & Dunlop 29.20% 19.19% 5.08%

Yirendai pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Walker & Dunlop pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Yirendai pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Walker & Dunlop pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Yirendai is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yirendai and Walker & Dunlop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yirendai 0 2 3 0 2.60 Walker & Dunlop 0 1 3 0 2.75

Yirendai currently has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 124.69%. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus target price of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.20%. Given Yirendai’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Yirendai is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of Yirendai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Yirendai has a beta of 4.99, indicating that its share price is 399% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yirendai and Walker & Dunlop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yirendai $852.00 million 1.51 $210.83 million $3.45 6.13 Walker & Dunlop $711.86 million 2.48 $211.12 million $4.76 11.94

Walker & Dunlop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yirendai. Yirendai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Yirendai on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans. It provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. The company also acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) issuers, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. In addition, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction, as well as offers interim loans and CMBS products, and investment sales brokerage services. Further, the company offers underwriting and risk management, servicing and asset management, and direct loan originators and correspondent network services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

