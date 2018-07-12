Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, www.benzinga.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, MED upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.24.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles opened at $19.31 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.08.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $27.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCAU. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,235,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 234,115 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 695,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 164,960 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,285,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

