Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $11.98 Million Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $11,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 156,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th.

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $196.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.90. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.34 and a 52-week high of $219.90.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.78 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 27.95%.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $594,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.