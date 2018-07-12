Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 76.2% during the second quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 84,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after buying an additional 36,365 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 411,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,408,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF opened at $153.44 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.70 and a fifty-two week high of $154.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.