FedEx (FDX) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.17

Media headlines about FedEx (NYSE:FDX) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FedEx earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the shipping service provider an impact score of 46.086436464821 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.94.

NYSE FDX opened at $230.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx has a 52-week low of $203.13 and a 52-week high of $274.66. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.98%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 124,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total transaction of $31,742,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,864,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,154,395.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

