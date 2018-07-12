FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,954 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 444,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,540,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.94.

NYSE FDX opened at $230.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.13 and a fifty-two week high of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 124,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total transaction of $31,742,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,864,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,154,395.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

