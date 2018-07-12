Exxon Mobil (XOM) Receives Sell Rating from Macquarie

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Macquarie in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Exxon Mobil from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.60 to $82.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Vetr downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.94 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Morningstar set a $85.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.56.
Shares of XOM opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $351.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. KHP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.