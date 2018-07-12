Exxon Mobil (XOM) Receives Sell Rating from Macquarie

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Macquarie in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Exxon Mobil from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.60 to $82.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Vetr downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.94 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Morningstar set a $85.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $351.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $68.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.49 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. KHP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.