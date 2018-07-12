Exelon Co. (EXC) Stake Lessened by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 401.6% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 836.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $195,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon opened at $42.45 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.30 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exelon to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

