EXACT Sciences (EXAS) PT Raised to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Cowen raised their target price on EXACT Sciences from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on EXACT Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.33.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $62.50 on Monday. EXACT Sciences has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a current ratio of 15.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 0.97.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Wyzga sold 7,402 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $381,425.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,490.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,135 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $126,178.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

