ETRADE Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,577 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.32%.

In related news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 132,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $4,764,555.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,222. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morningstar set a $43.50 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.32.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

