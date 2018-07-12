Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Omnicom Group Inc.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Omnicom Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Janedis now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s FY2019 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OMC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.58.

OMC stock opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $65.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $37,579.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,623,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,328,000 after purchasing an additional 104,730 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,924,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,855,000 after purchasing an additional 270,698 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,204,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,181,000 after purchasing an additional 105,669 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,252,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,371,000 after purchasing an additional 753,845 shares during the period. Finally, Thomaspartners Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 2,928,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,808,000 after purchasing an additional 109,296 shares during the period.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

