Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avalara Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (AVLR)

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Avalara in a report released on Tuesday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Bracelin expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avalara’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Avalara opened at $42.40 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Avalara has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.