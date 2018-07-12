Equiniti Group (EQN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $218.00

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 218 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.93), with a volume of 3758741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243 ($3.24).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.59) price target on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.26) price target on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 309.60 ($4.12).

In related news, insider Philip Yea bought 36,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 278 ($3.70) per share, for a total transaction of £100,630.44 ($133,977.42). Also, insider John Stier bought 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £1,800.30 ($2,396.88).

Equiniti Group Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, company secretarial, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, trustee, and creative services, as well as guides customers through the bereavement process.

Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.