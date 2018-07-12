Envision Healthcare (EVHC) Holdings Lifted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) by 700.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Envision Healthcare were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVHC. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Envision Healthcare by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Envision Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Envision Healthcare by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Envision Healthcare by 194.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Envision Healthcare by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter.

Envision Healthcare opened at $44.74 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.45. Envision Healthcare has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $63.31.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Envision Healthcare had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. analysts expect that Envision Healthcare will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVHC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Envision Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Envision Healthcare from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on Envision Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 target price on Envision Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Envision Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.59.

Envision Healthcare Profile

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

