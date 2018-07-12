ENI (E) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about ENI (NYSE:E) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ENI earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 45.3641526554563 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on E shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

ENI opened at $37.92 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. ENI has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.45.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. ENI had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter. analysts predict that ENI will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

