Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) Receives $52.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer set a $55.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 518,665 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 196,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Encore Capital Group opened at $38.85 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $326.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.38 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

