Edwin J. Hill Sells 44,815 Shares of CarMax, Inc (KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) EVP Edwin J. Hill sold 44,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $3,439,551.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,983.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CarMax opened at $75.72 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $81.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

