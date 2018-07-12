Edwin J. Hill Sells 44,815 Shares of CarMax, Inc (KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) EVP Edwin J. Hill sold 44,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $3,439,551.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,983.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
CarMax opened at $75.72 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $81.67.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
