Edison International (EIX) PT Lowered to $65.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $72.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Edison International opened at $65.68 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Edison International has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $83.38.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

