Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Holdings Cut by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,450 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 67.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $159,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 9,786 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $786,011.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,666.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,088. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Shares of ETN opened at $75.76 on Thursday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $69.82 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

