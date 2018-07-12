Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $173,000 Position in Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 101,394 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,926,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,610 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,496,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 461,871 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 956.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 761,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 689,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.00 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.92 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

