Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 14,676 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Co. (CPF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Co. (NYSE:CPF) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,676 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,119,000 after purchasing an additional 301,570 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,962 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 699,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 465,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 37,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

CPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

Central Pacific Financial opened at $29.43 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . Central Pacific Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $884.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

In related news, Director Christine H. H. Camp acquired 1,800 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,137.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnold D. Martines sold 1,038 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $30,558.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

