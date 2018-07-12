Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $200,000 Position in Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its holdings in Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 70.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,812 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Chemical Financial were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHFC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemical Financial in the first quarter valued at about $39,940,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,945,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,035,000 after purchasing an additional 258,881 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 296.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 163,211 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 140,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,589,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,980,000 after purchasing an additional 101,316 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemical Financial alerts:

Shares of Chemical Financial opened at $56.39 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Chemical Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $192.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.62 million. equities research analysts predict that Chemical Financial Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. Chemical Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Chemical Financial in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemical Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Chemical Financial news, Director Larry D. Stauffer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $101,124.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $789,497.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Rathbun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemical Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemical Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.