DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Position Boosted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DowDuPont by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,283,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,570,000 after buying an additional 797,843 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,347,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,143,000 after purchasing an additional 888,106 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,638,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,223,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,679,000 after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DWDP opened at $66.30 on Thursday. DowDuPont Inc has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 billion. DowDuPont’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

In other DowDuPont news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $1,357,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,095 shares of company stock valued at $35,702,234 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DWDP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

