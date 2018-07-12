Dover Corp (DOV) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,868,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 149,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,062,000 after acquiring an additional 21,821 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Dover from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dover from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dover from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dover from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.09.

NYSE:DOV opened at $73.34 on Thursday. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Dover had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

In other Dover news, SVP Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 14,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,159,989.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,962.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $1,516,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,369.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,245 shares of company stock worth $2,873,739 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

