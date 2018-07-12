Donegal Group Inc. Class A (DGICA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DGICA. Boenning Scattergood cut Donegal Group Inc. Class A from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Donegal Group Inc. Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.23 million, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.42. Donegal Group Inc. Class A has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Donegal Group Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.20 million. Donegal Group Inc. Class A had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. research analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. Class A will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,654,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,741,119. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Donegal Group Inc. Class A by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Donegal Group Inc. Class A by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Donegal Group Inc. Class A by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 33,146 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Donegal Group Inc. Class A by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 40,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in Donegal Group Inc. Class A during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group Inc. Class A

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

