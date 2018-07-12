DnB Asset Management AS Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc (SPLK)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,945,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $71,409,000 after purchasing an additional 364,320 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,588,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 717,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $70,567,000 after purchasing an additional 281,862 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,776,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,092,000 after purchasing an additional 258,661 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Splunk opened at $102.08 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.92 and a beta of 1.85. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $121.64.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.58 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas Merritt sold 32,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $3,884,687.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,555,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $1,829,919.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,964,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,426 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,665. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

