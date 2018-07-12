DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.88 Million Position in Equity Residential (EQR)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Barry Altshuler sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $316,879.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,048 in the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 price target on Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $66.50 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Shares of Equity Residential opened at $64.87 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $70.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $633.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.81 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.83% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 303 properties consisting of 78,399 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

