DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,652,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 823.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 739,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,238,000 after purchasing an additional 659,412 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,826,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,071,511,000 after purchasing an additional 450,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,132,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,599,000 after acquiring an additional 407,066 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet opened at $114.16 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $133.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

In related news, VP Tony W. Collins sold 1,330 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $155,250.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $995,791.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,033.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Raymond James started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.82.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

