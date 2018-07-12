Discoverie Group’s (DSCV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DSCV. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($6.06) target price on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Friday, March 16th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 456 ($6.07) target price on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Discoverie Group from GBX 475 ($6.32) to GBX 525 ($6.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th.

Shares of Discoverie Group opened at GBX 412 ($5.49) on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Discoverie Group has a one year low of GBX 215 ($2.86) and a one year high of GBX 401 ($5.34).

In other news, insider Nicholas Jefferies sold 394,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.62), for a total transaction of £1,662,869.90 ($2,213,912.79).

About Discoverie Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. It offers RF and MW components, fiber optic components, and wireless modules; cabling and assemblies, advanced connectors, and EMC shielding and thermal management products; IR thermal imagers, high speed cameras, modules, and imaging software; and magnetic components, power solutions, and thermal interface products.

