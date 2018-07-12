Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG) Given New GBX 435 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 452 ($6.02) to GBX 435 ($5.79) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.53) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 16th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HSBC cut their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 440 ($5.86) to GBX 403 ($5.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Investec reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.46) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Direct Line Insurance Group to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 420 ($5.59) to GBX 357 ($4.75) in a report on Friday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 405.62 ($5.40).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group opened at GBX 334.20 ($4.45) on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 332.28 ($4.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 411.30 ($5.48).

In related news, insider Jane Hanson acquired 11,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.81) per share, for a total transaction of £40,009.63 ($53,268.05).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance products, such as business, van, and landlord insurance products for small and medium-size entities.

