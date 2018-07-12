Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 38,549 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $22,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.81, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 41.01%. analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.87 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $688,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 693,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,645,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $1,127,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,191,341 shares of company stock valued at $17,937,139 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.