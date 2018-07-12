Diageo plc (DEO) Shares Sold by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 63,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 382,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 658.2% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 50,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 43,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Diageo opened at $145.99 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

