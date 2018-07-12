Devon Energy (DVN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Devon Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Stephens set a $47.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

Shares of Devon Energy traded up $0.07, hitting $44.19, on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813,484. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 12,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $502,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,051.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $772,646.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,936.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

