Deutsche Bank Trims Playtech (PTEC) Target Price to GBX 940

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,300 ($17.31) to GBX 940 ($12.51) in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PTEC. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 950 ($12.65) to GBX 600 ($7.99) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Numis Securities dropped their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 1,125 ($14.98) to GBX 882 ($11.74) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 960 ($12.78) to GBX 980 ($13.05) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 970 ($12.91) to GBX 700 ($9.32) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 882.08 ($11.74).

PTEC opened at GBX 499.60 ($6.65) on Monday. Playtech has a 1-year low of GBX 670 ($8.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.58).

In other Playtech news, insider Mor Weizer Weizer acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 539 ($7.18) per share, with a total value of £296,450 ($394,687.79).

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clients with technology for liquidity and clearing.

