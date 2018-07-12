Deutsche Bank (DBK) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €10.30 ($11.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Citigroup set a €8.60 ($10.00) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.00 ($13.95).

Deutsche Bank opened at €9.57 ($11.13) on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a one year high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

