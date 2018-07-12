Depomed (DEPO) Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to “Buy”

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $7.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Depomed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Depomed in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.29.

Depomed stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $530.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Depomed has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.77 million. Depomed had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. analysts forecast that Depomed will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew M. Gosling sold 19,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $139,095.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Depomed in the first quarter worth $197,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Depomed in the first quarter worth $3,954,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Depomed in the first quarter worth $401,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Depomed in the first quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Depomed by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,307,181 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after buying an additional 464,234 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Depomed Company Profile

Depomed, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

