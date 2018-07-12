Denali Advisors LLC Takes $3.26 Million Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 55,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,435,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,723,000.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts opened at $58.66 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

