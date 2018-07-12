Denali Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,300 LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in LHC Group during the first quarter valued at $228,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $263,766.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,405.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,863 shares of company stock worth $1,274,628 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $86.71 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.76 and a 1-year high of $89.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

