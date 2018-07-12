Delta Air Lines (DAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Delta Air Lines updated its Q3 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $5.35-5.70 EPS.

DAL opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.12. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $60.79.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,569,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $1,383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,709,525.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,174 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 61,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,530 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,321,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,992,000 after purchasing an additional 819,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.