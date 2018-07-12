Dana L. Evan Sells 15,000 Shares of Box Inc (BOX) Stock

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Director Dana L. Evan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $391,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,083.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE BOX opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Box Inc has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.65 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 466.74% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. research analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOX. DA Davidson increased their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BOX from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BOX by 9,171.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,619,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,280,000 after buying an additional 1,602,021 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,210,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,272,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,455,000 after buying an additional 1,086,033 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,899,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.