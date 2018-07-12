Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Invests $17.46 Million in United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 409,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,459,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 660,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 351,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,231,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 3,013.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 144,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 139,876 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in United Natural Foods by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 155,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 131,601 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $3,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph J. Traficanti sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $314,694.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,558.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $339,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.59. United Natural Foods Inc has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. research analysts expect that United Natural Foods Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Loop Capital set a $61.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.66 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.51.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

