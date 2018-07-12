Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $9.21 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 302.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,630 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $53.40 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. analysts expect that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

