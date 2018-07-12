Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $10.99 Million Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 84,811 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COG. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,093,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,570 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 86,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.96 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Director Robert Kelley bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,717 shares in the company, valued at $15,168,203.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas opened at $23.65 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.39. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.25 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

