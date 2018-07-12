Daimler (DAI) Given a €60.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DAI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Independent Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.04 ($83.77).

Daimler opened at €57.18 ($66.49) on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Daimler has a 52-week low of €59.01 ($68.62) and a 52-week high of €76.36 ($88.79).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

