Cutera (CUTR) & BioSig Technologies (BSGM) Head to Head Analysis

Cutera (NASDAQ: CUTR) and BioSig Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSGM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cutera and BioSig Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera $151.49 million 3.85 $29.99 million $0.77 55.58 BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$12.69 million N/A N/A

Cutera has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Cutera and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera 18.54% 16.12% 9.87% BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -1,096.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Cutera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cutera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cutera has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cutera and BioSig Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera 0 2 3 0 2.60 BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cutera currently has a consensus price target of $48.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.90%. Given Cutera’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cutera is more favorable than BioSig Technologies.

Summary

Cutera beats BioSig Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity; Juliet, a laser system for vaginal health; and Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin rejuvenation. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus system, a laser product for use in the temporary increase of clear nails in patients with onychomycosis, as well as for the treatment of fine wrinkles, diffuse redness, and rosacea; and CoolGlide, as well as myQ, a third-party sourced system for the Japanese market. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

